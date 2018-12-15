Leah McFallBelfast singer
Leah McFall
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/613a7244-965a-4e4d-9045-10090a7fe46c
Leah McFall Performances & Interviews
Leah McFall Tracks
Sort by
Loving You
Leah McFall
Loving You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Loving You
Last played on
Winter Wonderland
Leah McFall
Winter Wonderland
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Winter Wonderland
Last played on
Sombre
Leah McFall
Sombre
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sombre
Last played on
Somber
Leah McFall
Somber
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Somber
Last played on
Happy Human
Leah McFall
Happy Human
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Happy Human
Last played on
Bottle It
Leah McFall
Bottle It
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bottle It
Last played on
Wolf Den
Leah McFall
Wolf Den
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wolf Den
Last played on
Home
Leah McFall
Home
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4yw.jpglink
Home
Last played on
Home (feat. will.i.am)
Leah McFall
Home (feat. will.i.am)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4yw.jpglink
Home (feat. will.i.am)
Last played on
Home (feat. will.i.am)
Leah McFall
Home (feat. will.i.am)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p023w7vc.jpglink
Home (feat. will.i.am)
Last played on
Home (Luv Bug Remix) (feat. will.i.am)
Leah McFall
Home (Luv Bug Remix) (feat. will.i.am)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Home (Luv Bug Remix) (feat. will.i.am)
Last played on
Home (LuvBug Remix) (feat. will.i.am)
Leah McFall
Home (LuvBug Remix) (feat. will.i.am)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4yw.jpglink
Home (LuvBug Remix) (feat. will.i.am)
Remix Artist
Last played on
Home
Leah McFall
Home
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Home
Last played on
I Will Survive
Leah McFall
I Will Survive
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bts9m.jpglink
I Will Survive
Last played on
I Will Always Love You
Leah McFall
I Will Always Love You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Will Always Love You
Last played on
Killing Me Softly
Leah McFall
Killing Me Softly
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Killing Me Softly
Last played on
bang Bang
Leah McFall
bang Bang
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
bang Bang
Last played on
Frills & Furs
Leah McFall
Frills & Furs
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Frills & Furs
Last played on
Leah McFall Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist