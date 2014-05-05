The Appleseed Cast is an American rock band, based in Lawrence, Kansas, with 20 years of recording and touring. The band was founded in the early days of emo by singer-guitarist Christopher Crisci and guitarist Aaron Pillar, and quickly grew to fame. The Appleseed Cast has steadily evolved over the release of eight full-length albums with Crisci at the songwriting helm, changing lineups but never breaking up, continuing to hone the TAC sound. The band’s current lineup includes Crisci, Taylor Holenbeck and Nathan Wilder, and touring musicians Ben Kimball and Nick Fredrickson, among others.

Major acclaim first came in the early 2000s and earned them a 9.0 from Pitchfork for their album set Low Level Owl, Vol I and Vol II. The band has enjoyed continued high praise for their work on Two Conversations, Peregrine, Illumination Ritual, and others.