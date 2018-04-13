Loretta Lynn Biography (Wikipedia)
Loretta Lynn (née Webb; born April 14, 1932) is an American country music singer-songwriter with multiple gold albums in a career spanning almost 60 years. She is famous for hits such as "You Ain't Woman Enough (To Take My Man)", "Don't Come Home A' Drinkin' (With Lovin' on Your Mind)", "One's on the Way", "Fist City", and "Coal Miner's Daughter" along with the 1980 biographical film of the same name.
Lynn has received numerous awards and other accolades for her groundbreaking role in country music, including awards from both the Country Music Association and Academy of Country Music as a duet partner and an individual artist. She is the most awarded female country recording artist and the only female ACM Artist of the Decade (1970s). Lynn, has sold more than 45 million albums worldwide, scored 24 number one hit singles, and 11 number one albums. Lynn continues to tour, appear at the Grand Ole Opry and release new albums. She is recognized by the strength and quality of her voice still today, as well as her down to earth, quick wit and humor.
- Coal Miner's Daughter: Sissy Spacek or Loretta Lynn?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01lysw6.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01lysw6.jpg2016-02-02T16:32:00.000ZMark Kermode tells Simon Mayo why people in music biopics must sing the songs as well.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03hbxmj
Coal Miner's Daughter: Sissy Spacek or Loretta Lynn?
Loretta Lynn Tracks
Sort by
Ruby's Stool
Country Christmas
Frosty the Snowman
To Heck With Ole Santa Claus
Blue Kentucky Girl
Back Street Affair
You're Lookin' At Country
Rated X
Dear Uncle Sam
Are You Mine
Let Your Love Flow
This Haunted House
Portland Oregon
Coal Miner's Daughter
Wouldn't It Be Great
Another Bridge To Burn
These Ole Blues
The Big Man
Who's Gonna Miss Me?
One's On The Way
High On A Mountain Top
You Ain't Woman Enough
As Soon As I Hang Up The Phone
Blue Steel
Louisiana Woman, Mississippi Man
Sweet Dreams
Happy Birthday
The Pill
I Wanna Be Free
