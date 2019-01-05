CamelPhatBritish DJ and production duo
CamelPhat Biography (Wikipedia)
CamelPhat is a British DJ and production duo, formed in 2008.
The two DJs met in 2008 and released their first singles on the label Vice Records two years later. In 2014 they signed with Spinnin' Records. The singles "Paradigm", "Constellations" and "Make 'Em Dance" reached the Belgian charts. In 2017, the duo's collaboration with Elderbrook on the single "Cola" gave them a number one on the US Billboard Dance Club Songs chart and in November 2017 the hit track was nominated for a Grammy Award.
25
Jan
2019
CamelPhat
The Galvanizers Yard, Glasgow, UK
1
Feb
2019
CamelPhat
Electric Brixton, London, UK
23
Aug
2019
CamelPhat, Foo Fighters, Bastille, Twenty One Pilots, Post Malone, The 1975, Bowling for Soup, Billie Eilish, Juice WRLD, Stefflon Don, PVRIS, Hayley Kiyoko, Blossoms, Sundara Karma, NOT3S, The Distillers, The Amazons, Pale Waves, Yungblud, Denis Sulta, G Flip and CRUCAST
Bramham Park, Wetherby, UK
23
Aug
2019
CamelPhat, Foo Fighters, Bastille, Twenty One Pilots, Post Malone, The 1975, Bowling for Soup, Juice WRLD, Stefflon Don, PVRIS, Hayley Kiyoko, Blossoms, Sundara Karma, NOT3S, The Distillers, The Amazons, Pale Waves, Yungblud, Denis Sulta, G Flip, Billie Ellish and CRUCAST
Richfield Avenue, Reading, UK
