The DirectionFormed August 2009
The Direction
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br3dl.jpg
2009-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6130ddae-22dd-4930-ba0f-6d59f81d3637
The Direction Tracks
Sort by
Take Me Away
The Direction
Take Me Away
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3dl.jpglink
Take Me Away
Last played on
Ignorance
The Direction
Ignorance
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ignorance
Performer
Last played on
The Direction Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist