Oliver Nelson's Orchestra
Oliver Nelson's Orchestra
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6129ef06-e945-4e63-9321-9817a8fdc1c9
Tracks
Sort by
Jungleaire
Oliver Nelson's Orchestra
Jungleaire
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jungleaire
Last played on
Hobo Flats
Jimmy Smith
Hobo Flats
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgmq.jpglink
Hobo Flats
Last played on
Empty Ballroom Blues
Oliver Nelson's Orchestra
Empty Ballroom Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Empty Ballroom Blues
Last played on
Welcome To New York
Johnny Hodges
Welcome To New York
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p051y0pl.jpglink
Welcome To New York
Last played on
Peter and the Wolf
SMITH, JIMMY & OLIVER NELSON, Oliver Nelson & Jimmy Smith, Oliver Nelson's Orchestra & Jimmy Smith
Peter and the Wolf
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgmq.jpglink
Peter and the Wolf
Composer
Last played on
Guitar Blues
Oliver Nelson's Orchestra
Guitar Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Guitar Blues
Last played on
Freedom Dance
Oliver Nelson's Orchestra
Freedom Dance
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Freedom Dance
Night Train
Oliver Nelson's Orchestra
Night Train
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Night Train
Stolen Moments
Oliver Nelson
Stolen Moments
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqytq.jpglink
Stolen Moments
Self Help is Needed
Oliver Nelson's Orchestra
Self Help is Needed
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Self Help is Needed
Last played on
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist