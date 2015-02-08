HeresyUK punk band
Heresy were a hardcore punk band from Nottingham, England, formed in 1985 and active until late 1989. They released three albums and recorded three sessions for John Peel's BBC Radio 1 show. They are credited as one of the key bands in the late 1980s UK hardcore scene, and one of the original grindcore bands.
