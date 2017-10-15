Hernando de CabezónBorn 28 August 1541. Died 1 October 1602
1541-09-07
Hernando de Cabezón, (baptized 7 September 1541 – 1 October 1602) was a Spanish composer and organist, son of Antonio de Cabezón. Only a few of his works are extant today, and he is chiefly remembered for publishing the bulk of his father's work.
