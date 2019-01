Honey Ryder is a male/female British music trio, consisting of Lindsay O'Mahony on vocals, Matt Bishop on rhythm guitar and Jason Huxley on lead guitar. The band's style of music varies from rock to folk and indie. Originally a duo, they scored two UK top 40 hits in the late 2000s.

