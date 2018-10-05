FrankmusikBorn 9 October 1985
Vincent James Turner (born 9 October 1985), better known by his stage name Frankmusik (and between 2011 and 2012, by the name Vincent Did It), is an English synth-pop musician.
Better Off Then Two
Better Off Then Two
The Fear Inside
The Fear Inside
Wonder Woman
Wonder Woman
Confusion Girl
Confusion Girl
Confusion Girl (Don Diablo Loves to Slowdance Remix)
Confusion Girl (Don Diablo Loves to Slowdance Remix)
In The AM (Jacob Plant 'Drumstep' Mix)
In The AM (Jacob Plant 'Drumstep' Mix)
3 Little Words
3 Little Words
Confusion Girl (Russ Chimes Remix)
Confusion Girl (Shame Shame Shame)
Confusion Girl (Shame Shame Shame)
Do It In The AM (Jacob Plant Remix)
Do It In The AM (MNEK Remix)
Fear Inside
Fear Inside
Better Off As Two
Better Off As Two
The Fear Inside (Digiraatii's Kissy Should Play This On Radio 1 Remix)
Confusion Girl (Crimes Against Disco Remix)
In Step
In Step
