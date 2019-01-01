Maria YamamotoBorn 11 September 1981
Maria Yamamoto (山本 麻里安 Yamamoto Maria, born September 11, 1981) is a Japanese voice actress and singer formerly with I'm Enterprise and now affiliated with 81 Produce. Some of her major roles are title characters in Petite Princess Yucie, Amazing Nurse Nanako and Papillon Rose: The New Season. She voices Nozomi in Chance Pop Session, Natsumi in Kyō no Go no Ni, Nanoka Toda in Gokujō!! Mecha Mote Iinchō and Cyberdoll May in Hand Maid May. She sings some of the theme songs for the shows. In video games she voices Ayaka Hizuki in the Memories Off series, Minamoto no Kuraka in Shōjo Yoshitsune Den and Fiona Mayfield in Arcana Heart.
