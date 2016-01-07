Bjørn FongaardBorn 2 March 1919. Died 26 October 1980
Bjørn Fongaard
1919-03-02
Bjørn Fongaard Biography (Wikipedia)
Bjørn Fongaard (2 March 1919 in Oslo – 26 October 1980 in Oslo) was a Norwegian composer, guitarist, and teacher. In addition to being concerned with microtonal and electronic music, he was perhaps the first to use the prepared guitar. "Fongaard's output is considerable...Due to the partly experimental notation, these works have not become widely known."
Aphorisms For Microinterval Guitar, Voice And Percussion Op. 63 - Three
Sonata No. 2 for microinterval guitar, Op. 58 (1975) (3rd Movement)
Evolusjon (Evolution)
Elektrofonia No 6 for Orchestra Microtonalis
