The Fuzztones are an American garage rock revival band formed in 1980. Founded by singer-guitarist Rudi Protrudi in New York City, the band has gone through several member changes but is currently active in Europe. Dismissed by some critics and listeners as a "bar band" or unoriginal, they maintained a strong fan base in New York, in Europe (with their music being played on Hungarian State Radio), and in Los Angeles. Rudi Protrudi moved to Los Angeles in 1987, after the breakup of the original band, to organize a new Fuzztones, consisting of Jordan Tarlow, (Lead Guitar) John "Speediejohn" Carlucci, (Bass) Jason Savall, (Vox Organ) & "Mad" Mike Czekaj on drums. This lineup bears the distinction of being the only 1980's garage rock revival band to secure a major label record deal[citation needed], when they signed to RCA.

The group's name is derived from Fuzz Tone, the commercial name of a guitar effect pedal invented in 1962 and whose distinctive sound was popularized in the 1965 hit song "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" by the Rolling Stones.