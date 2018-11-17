The Odense Symphony Orchestra(Odense Symfoniorkester) – one of Denmarks five regional orchestras – was established in 1946, but its roots go all the way back to about the year 1800. From being a theatre orchestra that also played symphonic music the orchestra today is a continuously developing and expanding modern symphony orchestra with 73 permanent musicians and a high level of activity. Concerts and productions with Odense Symphony Orchestra vary in terms of size and genre: from symphony concerts, light classical and opera to chamber music, children/youth concerts and crossovers.

The Odense Symphony Orchestra is based in Odense Concert Hall, which was inaugurated in 1982. Most of the orchestra’s concerts are given in the Carl Nielsen Hall, a seating capacity of 1,212 and a large 46-stops organ built by Marcussen & Son.

The Russian Maestro, Alexander Vedernikov, was appointed Chief conductor and artistic adviser of the Odense Symphony Orchestra in May 2009. Vedernikov’s contract with Odense Symphony Orchestra runs until 2016.