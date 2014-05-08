Darko DimitrovBorn 21 January 1973
Darko Dimitrov
1973-01-21
Darko Dimitrov Biography (Wikipedia)
Darko Dimitrov (Macedonian: Дарко Димитров; born January 21, 1973 in Skopje, SFR Yugoslavia) is a Macedonian record producer, songwriter, arranger and record executive. Highly acclaimed for revitalising the Yugoslavian mainstream pop music scene, which also influenced the surrounding Balkan countries, he also received international recognition for working with many popular foreign artists.[citation needed]
Darko Dimitrov Tracks
