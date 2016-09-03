Ballin’ JackFormed 1969. Disbanded 1974
Ballin’ Jack
1969
Ballin’ Jack Biography (Wikipedia)
Ballin' Jack was an American horn rock group formed in Seattle, Washington in 1969 by Luther Rabb (bass and vocals) and Ronnie Hammon (drums). They had a minor hit in 1970 with "Super Highway", which hit #90 on the Billboard Top 100.
