Maria Curcio (27 August 1918 or 1919 – 30 March 2009) was an Italian classical pianist who became a sought-after teacher. Her students included Barry Douglas, Martha Argerich, Radu Lupu, Dame Mitsuko Uchida, Myung-Whun Chung, Leon Fleisher, Rafael Orozco, Christopher Elton, Simone Dinnerstein and Geoffrey Tozer. She was the last student of Artur Schnabel and she passed on his teachings to her own students.
