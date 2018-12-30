Jasleen Kaur Royal commonly known as Jasleen Royal) is an independent Indian singer, songwriter and a music composer who sings in Punjabi, Hindi and as well as in English.

She won an award for the Best Indie Song at the MTV Video Music Awards India 2013. She received this award for her debut song "Panchi Ho Jaava", composed and sung by Jasleen which is based on a poem by late Shiv Kumar Batalvi.

She won an award for the "Best Indie Artist" at "Free The Music" an initiative by Songdew especially for Indie musicians. She was nominated alongside established and renowned singers like Kailash Kher, Rabbi Shergill and a Delhi-based band Indus Creed.

She entered Bollywood in September 2014 with Sonam Kapoor and Fawad Khan starrer film Khoobsurat with a song titled "Preet" which was composed by Sneha Khanwalkar and penned by Amitabh Verma.