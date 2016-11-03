Michael Bublé is a Canadian singer with an appeal that spans generations. His voice may recall those of the great swing crooners, Frank Sinatra and Tony Bennett, but he’s equally at home with contemporary pop songs.

Introduced to the era of swing by his grandfather, Michael served his time with local bands, refining his jazz chops and taking any opportunity to sing. Eventually his hard work got him a meeting with record producer David Foster. Foster spotted Michael’s dual appeal and had him belt out a selection of swing standards as well as a few relatively modern songs such as Van Morrison’s Moondance and How Can You Mend A Broken Heart by The Bee Gees (with Barry Gibb on backing vocals).

His self-titled debut album was released in 2003 and, after a few promotional TV appearances which made good use of Michael’s natural charm, it very quickly became a hit. His second album It’s Time repeated the old/new formula, pitting The Beatles’ Can’t Buy Me Love against Nina Simone’s Feeling Good and even adding a Bublé original, his international hit single Home.

After that came the No.1 albums (Call Me Irresponsible, Crazy Love and To Be Loved), a BBC Radio 2 In Concert performance and appearance on The Graham Norton Show and the BBC Radio 1 Chart Show. Michael also narrated an episode of BBC Radio 2 Song Stories devoted to the song My Way, and his version of Cry Me a River was used by the BBC as the theme music to their coverage of the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver.

He also has a well-deserved reputation as a singer of Christmas songs, with a festive EP (Let It Snow), a standalone single, 2015’s The More You Give (The More You'll Have) and, of course, his 2011 album Christmas.