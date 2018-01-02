Billy MurrayBorn 25 May 1877. Died 17 August 1954
Billy Murray
1877-05-25
Billy Murray Biography (Wikipedia)
William Thomas "Billy" Murray (May 25, 1877 – August 17, 1954) was one of the most popular singers in the United States in the early 20th century. While he received star billing in vaudeville, he was best known for his prolific work in the recording studio, making records for almost every record label of the era.
Billy Murray Tracks
I'LL SEE YOU IN CUBA
Billy Murray
Some Little Bug is Going to Find You Sometime
Billy Murray
K-K-K-Katy
Bill Murray
Under The Anheuser Bush
Billy Murray
Gee But I Like Music With My Meals
Billy Murray
Give My Regards To Broadway
Billy Murray
ALEXANDER'S RAGTIME BAND
Billy Murray
The Little Ford Rambled Right Along recording
Billy Murray
