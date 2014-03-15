R.J.Dance/R&B vocalist. Born 9 November 1997
R.J.
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1997-11-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/61164a1d-66ee-48b1-a4ff-6d5c7015bab0
R.J. Tracks
Sort by
Moonwalker (Manchester Remix)
Lyricz, Slay, R.I.O., TJ, R.J. & Saskilla
Moonwalker (Manchester Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Moonwalker (Manchester Remix)
Performer
Last played on
Moonwalker (Manchester Remix)
Lyricz, Slay, DJ Cameo, R.I.O., TJ, Saskilla & R.J.
Moonwalker (Manchester Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Moonwalker (Manchester Remix)
Performer
Last played on
R.J. Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Sean Paul - Radio 1's Big Weekend 2017 Highlights
-
Sean Paul on his UK roots
-
Backstage with Sean Paul
-
"I'll be there man!" - Sean Paul is performing at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Hull!
-
Sean Paul - 1Xtra Live 2016 Highlights
-
Sean Paul: "A lot of young artists ask me to do a song with them, but they've got to prove their vibe first"
-
Sean Paul - 'Young artists ask to work with me but they need to prove themselves'
-
Sean Paul talks to Seani B
-
Sean Paul catches up with Robbo Ranx at Sumfest 2014
Back to artist