John EdwardsSoul artist. Born 25 December 1944
John Edwards
1944-12-25
John Edwards Tracks
Ain't That Good Enough
John Edwards
Ain't That Good Enough
Last played on
Upcoming Events
11
Jan
2019
John Edwards, John Butcher and Mark Sanders
Unitarian Church, Cambridge, UK
16
Feb
2019
John Edwards, Thurston Moore, Tony Allen, Laetitia Sadier, Evan Parker, Vels Trio, Emma-Jean Thackray, Ginger Baker's Jazz Confusion, Elliot Galvin, Snazzback, Run Logan Run, Project Karnak, John Russell, Django Django (DJ Set), Binker Golding, Pyjaen and Cykada
Walthamstow Assembly Hall, London, UK
