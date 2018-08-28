Hans LeygrafBorn 7 September 1920. Died 12 February 2011
Hans Leygraf
1920-09-07
Kinderszenen op 15
Robert Schumann
Kinderszenen op 15
Kinderszenen op 15
Arabesque in C op 18
Robert Schumann
Arabesque in C op 18
Arabesque in C op 18
Proms 1985: Prom 10
Royal Albert Hall
1985-07-27T02:48:17
27
Jul
1985
Proms 1985: Prom 10
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1957: Prom 24
Royal Albert Hall
1957-08-16T02:48:17
16
Aug
1957
Proms 1957: Prom 24
Royal Albert Hall
