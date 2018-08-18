Bobby FreemanBorn 13 June 1940. Died 23 January 2017
Bobby Freeman
1940-06-13
Bobby Freeman Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert Thomas "Bobby" Freeman (June 13, 1940 – January 23, 2017) was an African-American rock, soul and R&B singer, songwriter and record producer from San Francisco, best known for his two Top Ten hits, the first in 1958 on Josie Records called "Do You Want to Dance" and the second in 1964 for Autumn Records, "C'mon and Swim".
Bobby Freeman Performances & Interviews
Bobby Freeman Tracks
I'll Never Fall In Love Again
C'mon & Swim
C'mon & Swim
Do You Wanna Dance
Do You Wanna Dance
The Duck
The Duck
C'Mon And Swim (Part 1)
BETTY LOU GOT A NEW PAIR OF SHOES
Big Fat Woman
Big Fat Woman
(I Do The) Shimmy Shimmy
(I Do The) Shimmy Shimmy
S W I M
S W I M
SHAME ON YOU
SHAME ON YOU
You Don't Understand Me
You Don't Understand Me
Bobby Freeman Links
