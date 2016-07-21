John BlowBorn 1649. Died 1 October 1708
John Blow
1649
John Blow Biography (Wikipedia)
John Blow (baptised 23 February 1649 – 1 October 1708) was an English Baroque composer and organist, appointed to Westminster Abbey in 1669. His pupils included William Croft, Jeremiah Clarke and Henry Purcell. In 1685 he was named a private musician to James II. His only stage composition, Venus and Adonis (ca. 1680–1687), is thought to have influenced Henry Purcell's later opera Dido and Aeneas. In 1687 he became choirmaster at St Paul's Cathedral, where many of his pieces were performed. In 1699 he was appointed to the newly created post of Composer to the Chapel Royal.
John Blow Tracks
Ground in G Minor for two Recorders
Venus and Adonis (dance extracts)
Venus and Adonis - a Masque for the Entertainment of the King
Venus and Adonis (Act 1: A Dance by a Huntsman)
Venus and Adonis: The Graces' Dance; Gavatt, Saraband for the Graces; A Ground; Act Tune
An Ode On The Death of Mr Henry Purcell: Mark How The Lark and Linnet Sing
Lovely Selina
Clarona, Lay Aside Your Lute
Philander, Do Not Think of Arms
Lovely Selina
Chaconne In G Major & An Ode on the Death of Mr Henry Purcell
Venus and Adonis (Venus! Adonis!)
Chaconne in G major
Chaconne in G major
Venus and Adonis: Adonis, Uncall'd for Sighs
My God, my god
Ode for St Cecilia's Day of 1684: Music's the cordial of a troubled breast
I was glad when they said unto me (opening)
Chaconne in FaUt
Dr Blow's Chacone in F major
When Israel came out Of Egypt
Salvator mundi
My God, my god, look upon me
God spake sometime in visions
Couch'd by the Pleasant Helliconian Spring
Venus and Adonis - Excerpts (Soprano, Bass)
Venus and Adonis - Exerpts (Soprano, Bass)
So ceas'd the rival crew (Ode on the Death of Henry Purcell)
Come Shepherdsall, let's sing and play
A Dance by a Huntsman (Venus and Adonis)
When the Son of Man
Venus and Adonis
Chaconne in G major
Chacony in G
I will hearken
Venus and Adonis (Act 3: conclusion)
The Lord God is a Sun and Shield
