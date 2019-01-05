Amrit MaanBorn 10 June 1992
Amrit Maan
1992-06-10
Amrit Maan Biography (Wikipedia)
Amrit Maan is an Indian singer, lyricist and actor associated with Punjabi film and music. He got fame after the release of his song Desi Da Drum in 2015. He is also known for his debut film Channa Mereya.
Amrit Maan Tracks
Bamb Jatt
Peg Di Waashna (feat. DJ Flow)
Blood Wich Tu
Difference
Trending Nakhra
Collar Bone
