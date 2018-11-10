Ralph TownerBorn 1 March 1940
Ralph Towner
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqgwh.jpg
1940-03-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/610b8b96-faf7-4633-afd6-d6c338a81144
Ralph Towner Biography (Wikipedia)
Ralph Towner (born March 1, 1940, Chehalis, Washington) is an American multi-instrumentalist, composer, arranger and bandleader. He plays the twelve-string guitar, classical guitar, piano, synthesizer, percussion and trumpet.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ralph Towner Tracks
Sort by
Winter Solstice
Ralph Towner
Winter Solstice
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgwh.jpglink
Winter Solstice
Last played on
Blue in Green
Miles Davis
Blue in Green
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p063dynm.jpglink
Blue in Green
Last played on
Toledo
Ralph Towner
Toledo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgwh.jpglink
Toledo
Performer
Last played on
Drifting Petals
Ralph Towner
Drifting Petals
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgwh.jpglink
Drifting Petals
Visitation
Ralph Towner
Visitation
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgwh.jpglink
Visitation
Nimbus
Ralph Towner
Nimbus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgwh.jpglink
Nimbus
Piscean Dance
Ralph Towner
Piscean Dance
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgwh.jpglink
Piscean Dance
Winter Solstice
Ralph Towner
Winter Solstice
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgwh.jpglink
Winter Solstice
My Foolish Heart
Ralph Towner
My Foolish Heart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgwh.jpglink
My Foolish Heart
Last played on
Blue as in Bley
Ralph Towner
Blue as in Bley
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgwh.jpglink
Blue as in Bley
Last played on
Viddene
Jan Garbarek
Viddene
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqls9.jpglink
Viddene
Last played on
Blue Sun
Ralph Towner
Blue Sun
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgwh.jpglink
Blue Sun
Last played on
3/4 In The Afternoon
Kenny Wheeler
3/4 In The Afternoon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc96g.jpglink
3/4 In The Afternoon
Last played on
Brujo 2
Collin Walcott
Brujo 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgwh.jpglink
Brujo 2
Last played on
Late Night Passenger
Ralph Towner / John Abercrombie, Ralph Towner & John Abercrombie
Late Night Passenger
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Late Night Passenger
Performer
Last played on
Beppo
Ralph Towner
Beppo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgwh.jpglink
Beppo
Last played on
Solitary Woman
Ralph Towner
Solitary Woman
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgwh.jpglink
Solitary Woman
Last played on
Piscean Dreams
Ralph Towner
Piscean Dreams
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgwh.jpglink
Piscean Dreams
Last played on
Ralph Towner Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist