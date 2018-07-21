Edgar FroeseBorn 6 June 1944. Died 20 January 2015
Edgar Froese
1944-06-06
Edgar Froese Biography (Wikipedia)
Edgar Willmar Froese (6 June 1944 – 20 January 2015) was a German artist and electronic music pioneer, best known for founding the electronic music group Tangerine Dream. Although his solo and group recordings prior to 2003 name him as "Edgar Froese", his solo albums from 2003 onwards bear the name "Edgar W. Froese".
Edgar Froese Tracks
Stuntman
Stuntman
Panorphelia
Panorphelia
Panorphelia
Upland
Upland
Upland
Ngc 891
Ngc 891
Ngc 891
Ypsilon in Malaysian Pale
Ypsilon in Malaysian Pale
Ypsilon in Malaysian Pale
