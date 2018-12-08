Marcus Strickland (born February 24, 1979 in Gainesville, Florida, United States) is an American jazz soprano, alto, and tenor saxophonist who grew up in Miami, Florida. Down Beat magazine's Critics' Poll named him 'Rising Star on Tenor Saxophone' in 2010 and 'Rising Star on Soprano Saxophone' in 2008. JazzTimes magazine's Reader's Poll named him 'Best New Artist' in 2006. He placed third in the 2002 Thelonious Monk International Jazz Saxophone Competition.

His band and concept project, Twi-Life deals with the connection and intersection between jazz and Soul & Hip Hop as inspired by the J Dilla aesthetic of intricacy, “drunk drumming” and tonal nuance. Strickland becomes beat maker, composer as well as saxophonist on these projects.

The saxophonist has nine releases as a leader: People of the Sun (2018), Nihil Novi (2016) on Blue Note Records; Triumph of the Heavy, Vol 1 & 2 (2011), Idiosyncrasies (2009), Open Reel Deck (2007), & Twi-Life (2006) on his own music label Strick Muzik (launched in 2006); Of Song (2009)on Criss Cross Records; Brotherhood (2002) & At Last (2001) on Fresh Sound Records.