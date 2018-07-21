Nick StabulasBorn 18 December 1929. Died 6 February 1973
Nick Stabulas
1929-12-18
Nick Stabulas Biography (Wikipedia)
Nicholas Stabulas (December 18, 1929 in New York City – February 6, 1973 near Great Neck, New York) was an American jazz drummer.
Stabulas worked early in his career in commercial music, then joined Phil Woods from 1954 to 1957. He did extensive work as a sideman in the 1950s, with Jon Eardley (1955–56), Jimmy Raney (1955–57), Eddie Costa (1956), Friedrich Gulda (1956), George Wallington (1956–57), Al Cohn (1956–57, 1960), Zoot Sims (1957), Gil Evans (1957), Mose Allison (1957–58), Carmen McRae (1958), and Don Elliott (1958). In the 1960s he worked with Chet Baker, Kenny Drew, Bill Evans, Lee Konitz and Lennie Tristano. He was active into the 1970s and was killed in a car crash in 1973.
Nick Stabulas Tracks
Brandy and Beer
Al Cohn
Brandy and Beer
Brandy and Beer
Baby Let Me Hold Your Hand
Addison Farmer
Baby Let Me Hold Your Hand
Baby Let Me Hold Your Hand
Teheran
Idrees Sulieman
Teheran
Teheran
Slow boat to China
Phil Woods
Slow boat to China
Slow boat to China
