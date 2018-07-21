Nicholas Stabulas (December 18, 1929 in New York City – February 6, 1973 near Great Neck, New York) was an American jazz drummer.

Stabulas worked early in his career in commercial music, then joined Phil Woods from 1954 to 1957. He did extensive work as a sideman in the 1950s, with Jon Eardley (1955–56), Jimmy Raney (1955–57), Eddie Costa (1956), Friedrich Gulda (1956), George Wallington (1956–57), Al Cohn (1956–57, 1960), Zoot Sims (1957), Gil Evans (1957), Mose Allison (1957–58), Carmen McRae (1958), and Don Elliott (1958). In the 1960s he worked with Chet Baker, Kenny Drew, Bill Evans, Lee Konitz and Lennie Tristano. He was active into the 1970s and was killed in a car crash in 1973.