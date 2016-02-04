Kathleen BrennanBorn 2 March 1950
Kathleen Brennan
1950-03-02
Kathleen Brennan Biography (Wikipedia)
Kathleen Patricia Brennan (born March 2, 1955 in Johnsburg, Illinois) is an American musician, songwriter, record producer and artist.
Kathleen Brennan Tracks
Lost In The Harbour
Tom Waits
Watch her disappear
Tom Waits
