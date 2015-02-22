Georges ThillOpera singer. Born 14 December 1897. Died 17 October 1984
Georges Thill (14 December 1897 – 17 October 1984) was a French opera singer, often considered to be his country's greatest lyric-dramatic tenor. Born in Paris, his career lasted from 1924 to 1953, peaking during the 1930s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
O glaive promis par mon pere from La Walkyrie
Richard Wagner
O glaive promis par mon pere from La Walkyrie
O glaive promis par mon pere from La Walkyrie
La Cantique de Noel
Adolphe Adam
La Cantique de Noel
La Cantique de Noel
La Marseillaise
Georges Thill
La Marseillaise
La Marseillaise
