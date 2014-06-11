Jorge Humberto González Ríos (born 6 December 1964) is a famous Chilean singer, who's best known for being the leader, vocalist, writer and bassist of the band "Los Prisioneros", considered by many to be the most popular rock band in the country.

González recorded six studio albums with Los Prisioneros, "The Voice of '80's" (1984), "Kicking Stones" (1986), "The culture of Garbage" (1987) and "Hearts" (1990), "Los Prisioneros" (2003) and "Apple" (2004). After the first separation of the band, González began a solo career, and he edited five studio albums, "Jorge González" (1993), "The future is gone" (1994), "My Destiny" (1999), "Book" (2013) and "Trains" (2015).

Besides, he formed the project "Gonzalo Martínez and his thinking congas" with fellow musician Dandy Jack, which later became to be a prestigious Latin electronic music group, and a precursor of a genre which later became known as "electro-cumbia", and was established as such with their first album in 1997. The album was a success in the underground circuit in Europe, mainly in Germany and United Kingdom.