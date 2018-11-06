Lover LoverFormed 2011
Lover Lover
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2011
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/61047608-5320-45f7-a602-ddcfc9c56ab7
Lover Lover Tracks
Sort by
Lakeshore Line
Lover Lover
Lakeshore Line
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lakeshore Line
Last played on
Young Free
Lover Lover
Young Free
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04sj05j.jpglink
Young Free
Last played on
Lakeshore Line
Lover Lover
Lakeshore Line
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lakeshore Line
Performer
Last played on
Freebirds
Lover Lover
Freebirds
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Freebirds
Last played on
Back to artist