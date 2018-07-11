Matt CranitchBorn 1948
Matt Cranitch
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1948
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/61035673-afe2-41a5-91eb-2bc66f236941
Matt Cranitch Biography (Wikipedia)
Matt Cranitch (b. 1948 ) is an Irish fiddle player. Cranitch is a founding member of Na Fili. He is a graduate in electrical engineering and music from University College Cork, lectures at the Cork Institute of Technology on subjects of electronic engineering and music technology. He has a particular involvement in the music of Sliabh Luachra, on the Cork/Kerry border, and is engaged in on-going research on the fiddling style of this region at the Irish World Music Centre, University of Limerick. He has written extensively on Irish traditional music. He has also been a member of the band Sliabh Notes.
He currently lives in Cork.
See also Na Fili Discography.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Matt Cranitch Tracks
Sort by
Hornpipes: The Stack Of Wheat / The Galway Hornpipe
Matt Cranitch
Hornpipes: The Stack Of Wheat / The Galway Hornpipe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Back to artist