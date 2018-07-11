Matt Cranitch (b. 1948 ) is an Irish fiddle player. Cranitch is a founding member of Na Fili. He is a graduate in electrical engineering and music from University College Cork, lectures at the Cork Institute of Technology on subjects of electronic engineering and music technology. He has a particular involvement in the music of Sliabh Luachra, on the Cork/Kerry border, and is engaged in on-going research on the fiddling style of this region at the Irish World Music Centre, University of Limerick. He has written extensively on Irish traditional music. He has also been a member of the band Sliabh Notes.

He currently lives in Cork.

