CamilaMexican pop rock group. Formed 2006
Camila
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2006
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6100e9f6-4316-4553-8f23-80466e253fc5
Camila Biography (Wikipedia)
Camila is a Mexican pop rock group formed in 2005 by Mario Domm and Pablo Hurtado. Until 2013, Samo was also part of this group.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Camila Tracks
Sort by
Camila Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist