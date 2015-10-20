Boulevard was a Finnish rock band, which was founded in 1983, by Kyösti Laihi and Erkki Korhonen. The band mainly played at clubs and bars. After their start, they were joined by Matti Auranen and Tuomo Tepsa. Other members of the band included Juha Lanu, Kari Vehkaluoto and Jari Puhakka.

The group became best known for representing Finland at the Eurovision Song Contest on two consecutive years

The group dissolved in 1994.