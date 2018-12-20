Sonja KristinaBorn 14 April 1949
Sonja Kristina
1949-04-14
Sonja Kristina Biography
Sonja Kristina (born Sonja Christina Shaw, 14 April 1949, in Brentwood, Essex) is an English songwriter, musician and actress, best known for starring in the seminal 1960s musical, Hair, and for being the lead vocalist of the 1970s progressive rock band, Curved Air.
Sonja is also an experienced voice coach. She was the Rock, Jazz and Musical Theatre tutor for Performing Arts Students at Middlesex University from 1991 to 1999.
Silent Night (Radio 1 Session, 8 Dec 1970)
O Come All Ye Faithful (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 8 Dec 1970)
Good King Wenceslas (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 8 Dec 1970)
God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 8 Dec 1970)
Alice
Frank Mills (from Hair)
