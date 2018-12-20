Sonja Kristina (born Sonja Christina Shaw, 14 April 1949, in Brentwood, Essex) is an English songwriter, musician and actress, best known for starring in the seminal 1960s musical, Hair, and for being the lead vocalist of the 1970s progressive rock band, Curved Air.

Sonja is also an experienced voice coach. She was the Rock, Jazz and Musical Theatre tutor for Performing Arts Students at Middlesex University from 1991 to 1999.