Department of Eagles is an American band formed in 2000 by Daniel Rossen (Grizzly Bear) and Fred Nicolaus. The duo's music combines folk, electronica and other influences.
Department of Eagles Tracks
No One Does it Like You
No One Does it Like You
Floating On The Lehigh
Floating On The Lehigh
Around the Bay
Around the Bay
Ghost In Summer Clothes
Ghost In Summer Clothes
In Ear Park
In Ear Park
Sailing by Night
Sailing by Night
Sailing by Night (Tunng Remix)
Sailing by Night (Tunng Remix)
Practise Room Sketch 2
Practise Room Sketch 2
While We're Young
While We're Young
Deadly Disclosure
Deadly Disclosure
Brightest Minds
Brightest Minds
Classical Records
Classical Records
Too Little Too Late
Too Little Too Late
