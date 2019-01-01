Roberto ValeraBorn 1938
Roberto Valera
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1938
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/60fe26c0-6a99-45c1-a864-34e38724f053
Roberto Valera Biography (Wikipedia)
Roberto Valera Chamizo (b. Havana, 1938) is a Cuban composer and pedagogue that has a made a substantial contribution to the development of music in Cuba.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Roberto Valera Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist