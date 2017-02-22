Alec Snook, better known by his stage name Zoon Van Snook (often styled as Zoon van snooK,), is a Bristolian composer, producer and remixer.

Using a combination of found sound, field recordings, electronics, keyboards and various acoustic instruments including harps, lyres, charangos, ukuleles and mbiras,[citation needed] Snook's music is often referred to as Oddtronica.[unreliable source?]