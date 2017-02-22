Zoon van snooK
Zoon van snooK Biography (Wikipedia)
Alec Snook, better known by his stage name Zoon Van Snook (often styled as Zoon van snooK,), is a Bristolian composer, producer and remixer.
Using a combination of found sound, field recordings, electronics, keyboards and various acoustic instruments including harps, lyres, charangos, ukuleles and mbiras,[citation needed] Snook's music is often referred to as Oddtronica.[unreliable source?]
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Zoon van snooK Tracks
The Gaits (Ulrich Schnauss Remix) (feat. Sin Fang)
The Gaits (Ulrich Schnauss Remix)
Thurfur Thoroughfare
Marget The Outlaw (Mum Version)
Malcamalgam
Thufur Thoroughfare feat. Benni Hemm Hemm
The Verge Of Winter
The Gaits
The Gaits (Ulrich Schnauss Remix)
From The Cradle
The Cross I Bear
Eem Yorn
Cuckoo
Lomograph
Bibliophone 5
