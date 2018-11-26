Lovelytheband (stylized as lovelytheband) is an American indie pop band that formed in 2016 in Los Angeles. The band is comprised by vocalist Mitchy Collins, guitarist Jordan Greenwald, and drummer Sam Price. The band is most known for their single "Broken" which has charted on several US Billboard charts. The band topped the Billboard Emerging Artists chart dated October 6, 2018.

The band debuted in April 2017 with their single "Broken", which quickly earned over three million streams on Spotify. The single charted on several Billboard charts. It topped the Billboard Alternative Songs chart dated April 21, 2018, and stayed on top for seven consecutive weeks. The single topped the Billboard Rock Airplay chart dated June 9, 2018 and remained on top for nine consecutive weeks. It peaked at number 10 on the Billboard Radio Songs chart (airplay chart across all genres) and number 14 on the Mainstream Top 40 chart (airplay chart for pop songs), both dated October 6, 2018. It peaked at number 29 on the Billboard Hot 100 issue dated November 10, 2018. The single became the band’s first top 10 on the Billboard Radio Songs chart and first top 40 on the Hot 100. It was also one of the four songs in 2018 that managed to chart in both the Alternative Songs chart and the Top 10 of the Radio Songs chart.