Rusty ZinnBorn 3 April 1970
Rusty Zinn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1970-04-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/60f6b29c-e14c-44ec-bc41-9456f4a55abb
Rusty Zinn Biography (Wikipedia)
Rusty Zinn (born April 3, 1970 in Long Beach, California, United States) is an American electric blues and reggae guitarist and singer-songwriter. Zinn released six albums between 1996 and 2009, on Black Top, Alligator, Bad Daddy, and 9 Above Records. He has worked with Mark Hummel, Kim Wilson, Larry Taylor, and Sly Dunbar.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Rusty Zinn Tracks
Sort by
Rock Me (It's So Easy)
Rusty Zinn
Rock Me (It's So Easy)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rock Me (It's So Easy)
Last played on
Spellbound
Rusty Zinn
Spellbound
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Spellbound
Last played on
Only Dub That Matters
Rusty Zinn
Only Dub That Matters
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Only Dub That Matters
Last played on
Only Thing That Matters
Rusty Zinn
Only Thing That Matters
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Only Thing That Matters
Last played on
Angie I Love You (feat. The Taxi Gang)
Rusty Zinn
Angie I Love You (feat. The Taxi Gang)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Angie I Love You (feat. The Taxi Gang)
Last played on
Rusty Zinn Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist