Sandra Caldarone (born 15 October 1972), better known as Sandra Kim, is a Belgian singer of Italian descent who won the Eurovision Song Contest 1986. Her father was an Italian immigrant from Torrebruna in the Province of Chieti in the Abruzzo region of Italy.

Kim was born in Montegnée, near Liège, and started singing when she was seven. At the time of her Eurovision win, she was only 13 years old, making her the youngest winner of the contest, even though the lyrics of her song "J'aime la vie" ("I love life") claim her to be 15; the Swiss petitioned to have the song disqualified after her real age was revealed. Kim also represented Belgium at the Yamaha Music Festival in Tokyo during the autumn of 1986 and sang the title song for the French animated television series Il était une fois... la vie. Kim's pop rock album Make Up was released on 12 May 2011, containing songs written by famous Belgian artists like Salvatore Adamo, Dani Klein (Vaya Con dios), Ozark Henry, Anthony Sinatra (Piano Club), Jacques Duval and David Bartholomé (Sharko).