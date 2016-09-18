Cynthia MareZimbabwe / UK singer
Cynthia Mare
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/60f54071-3a7c-442b-93a5-a853191bf8f7
Cynthia Mare Tracks
Sort by
Catch Me When I Fall (feat. General Pype)
Cynthia Mare
Catch Me When I Fall (feat. General Pype)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Catch Me When I Fall (feat. General Pype)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Lose Control Whitney Houston & Jordin Sparks -Celebrate
Cynthia Mare
Lose Control Whitney Houston & Jordin Sparks -Celebrate
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lose Control
Cynthia Mare
Lose Control
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lose Control
Last played on
Catch Me When I Fall (Zimbabwe)
Cynthia Mare
Catch Me When I Fall (Zimbabwe)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Catch Me When I Fall (feat General Pype) (Zimbabwe/UK/Nigeria)
Cynthia Mare
Catch Me When I Fall (feat General Pype) (Zimbabwe/UK/Nigeria)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Catch Me When I Fall (Zimbabwe/UK/Nigeria)
Cynthia Mare
Catch Me When I Fall (Zimbabwe/UK/Nigeria)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Girls In The Club (Zimbabwe/UK)
Cynthia Mare
Girls In The Club (Zimbabwe/UK)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lose Control (Zimbabwe/UK)
Cynthia Mare
Lose Control (Zimbabwe/UK)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lose Control (Zimbabwe/UK)
Last played on
Girls In the Club
Cynthia Mare
Girls In the Club
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Girls In the Club
Last played on
Back to artist