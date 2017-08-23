The ExecutivesAustralian pop group. Formed 1966
The Executives
1966
The Executives Biography (Wikipedia)
The Executives were an Australian pop music band, formed in 1966 and reformed in 1974, consisting of band members Ray Burton, Rhys Clark, Gino Cunico, Brian King, Carol King, Gary King and Brian Patterson. They are arguably best known for their top 40 singles "My Aim Is To Please You" (1967), "Sit Down, I Think I Love You" (1967) and "Windy Day" (1968) reaching #18, #20 and #24 respectively on the Australian charts.
