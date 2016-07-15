This Mortal CoilFormed 1983. Disbanded 1991
1983
This Mortal Coil was a music collective led by Ivo Watts-Russell, founder of the British record label 4AD. Although Watts-Russell and John Fryer were technically the only two official members, the band's recorded output featured a large rotating cast of supporting artists, many of whom were otherwise associated with 4AD, including members of Cocteau Twins, Pixies, and Dead Can Dance. The project became known for its gothic, dream pop sound, and released three full albums beginning in 1984 with It'll End in Tears.
This Mortal Coil Tracks
Song To The Siren
Song To The Siren
Another Day
Another Day
Late Night
Late Night
You And Your Sister
You And Your Sister
Not Me
Not Me
