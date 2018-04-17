The Lemon TreesFormed 1993. Disbanded 1995
The Lemon Trees were a 1990s UK pop band consisting of Guy Chambers, twin brothers Paul Stacey and Jeremy Stacey, Alex Lewis and Paul Holman. The band formed in 1993 and recorded two albums, but the second was not released. They disbanded in 1995.
The Lemon Trees Tracks
Child Of Love
The Lemon Trees
Child Of Love
Child Of Love
The Way I Feel
The Lemon Trees
The Way I Feel
The Way I Feel
