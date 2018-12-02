Chelsea Joy Wolfe (born November 14, 1983) is an American singer-songwriter and musician. Her work has blended elements of doom metal, and folk music.

Raised in Northern California with a country musician father, Wolfe began writing and recording songs during her childhood. She earned underground critical acclaim for her releases, The Grime and the Glow (2010) and Apokalypsis (2011), which blended elements of folk music, as well as her following albums, Pain Is Beauty (2013), Abyss (2015) and Hiss Spun (2017), in which Wolfe incorporated elements of neofolk, electronic and heavy metal.

Her music has been featured in promotional material for the 2017 Jaguar XE car as well as the television series Game of Thrones, Fear the Walking Dead and How to Get Away with Murder.