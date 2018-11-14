Helen HumesBorn 23 June 1913. Died 9 September 1981
Helen Humes
1913-06-23
Helen Humes Biography (Wikipedia)
Helen Humes (June 23, 1913 – September 9, 1981) was an American jazz and blues singer.
Humes was a teenage blues singer, a vocalist with Count Basie's band, a saucy R&B diva, and a mature interpreter of the classy popular song. Along with other well-known jazz singers of the swing era, Humes helped to shape and define the sound of vocal swing music.
Helen Humes Tracks
Dark Rapture
Count Basie
Dark Rapture
Dark Rapture
Airplane Blues
Helen Humes
Airplane Blues
Airplane Blues
Flippity Flop Flop
Helen Humes
Flippity Flop Flop
Flippity Flop Flop
All Or Nothing At All
Helen Humes
All Or Nothing At All
All Or Nothing At All
Sing For Your Supper
Count Basie & His Orchestra
Sing For Your Supper
Sing For Your Supper
Rock Me To sleep
Helen Humes
Rock Me To sleep
Rock Me To sleep
Home
Al Viola
Home
Home
Ain't Misbehavin'
Helen Humes
Ain't Misbehavin'
Ain't Misbehavin'
Evil Gal Blues
Helen Humes
Evil Gal Blues
Evil Gal Blues
You're Driving Me Crazy
Helen Humes
You’re Driving Me Crazy
You’re Driving Me Crazy
Don't Worry 'Bout Me
Helen Humes
Don’t Worry ‘Bout Me
Don’t Worry ‘Bout Me
BLUE AND SENTIMENTAL
Helen Humes
BLUE AND SENTIMENTAL
BLUE AND SENTIMENTAL
Million Dollar Secret
Helen Humes
Million Dollar Secret
Million Dollar Secret
Be Baba Leba
Helen Humes
Be Baba Leba
Be Baba Leba
Blues with Helen
Helen Humes
Blues with Helen
Blues with Helen
Performer
Jumpin' On Sugar Hill
Helen Humes
Jumpin’ On Sugar Hill
Jumpin’ On Sugar Hill
You Played On My Piano
Helen Humes
You Played On My Piano
You Played On My Piano
The Laziest Gal In Town
Helen Humes
The Laziest Gal In Town
The Laziest Gal In Town
My Heart Belongs to Daddy
Helen Humes
My Heart Belongs to Daddy
My Heart Belongs to Daddy
My Handy Man
Helen Humes
My Handy Man
My Handy Man
Real Fine Daddy
Helen Humes
Real Fine Daddy
Real Fine Daddy
They Raided The Joint
Helen Humes
They Raided The Joint
They Raided The Joint
He May Be Your Man
Helen Humes
He May Be Your Man
He May Be Your Man
Today I Sing The Blues
Helen Humes
Today I Sing The Blues
Today I Sing The Blues
